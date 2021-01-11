Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

January 11, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul -3/-12 Sunny 20

Incheon -3/-9 Sunny 20

Suwon -2/-12 Sunny 20

Cheongju -3/-12 Sunny 20

Daejeon -2/-12 Sunny 20

Chuncheon -4/-17 Sunny 20

Gangneung 03/-7 Sunny 20

Jeonju -1/-9 Sunny 20

Gwangju 01/-5 Cloudy 20

Jeju 04/03 Sleet 80

Daegu 00/-6 Sunny 20

Busan 04/-3 Sunny 20

