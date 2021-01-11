Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 January 11, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul -3/-12 Sunny 20
Incheon -3/-9 Sunny 20
Suwon -2/-12 Sunny 20
Cheongju -3/-12 Sunny 20
Daejeon -2/-12 Sunny 20
Chuncheon -4/-17 Sunny 20
Gangneung 03/-7 Sunny 20
Jeonju -1/-9 Sunny 20
Gwangju 01/-5 Cloudy 20
Jeju 04/03 Sleet 80
Daegu 00/-6 Sunny 20
Busan 04/-3 Sunny 20
(END)
