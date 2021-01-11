Iranian diplomat blames Korea's lack of political will for frozen assets: report
SEOUL, Jan. 11 (Yonhap) -- A senior Iranian diplomat has claimed that Tehran's financial assets in Korea remain frozen more due to Seoul's lack of political will than U.S. sanctions, an Iranian media outlet reported Monday, amid tensions over Iran's seizure of a South Korean oil tanker.
Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi made the claim during Sunday's talks with Seoul's Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun, saying the freezing of the assets means "giving in to the U.S. excessive demands," according to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).
Choi is visiting Tehran to discuss the seizure of the MT Hankuk Chemi that Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps seized a week ago on environmental pollution allegations and Iran's frozen money estimated at US$7 billion.
"Freezing of Iran's foreign exchange resources in Korea is more due to a lack of political will on the part of the Korean government than the U.S. sanctions," Araghchi was quoted by the news agency as saying.
He also called for Choi to find a "necessary mechanism" to resolve the issue as the "first priority" in bilateral relations, according to the IRNA.
Iran's assets at two Korean bank accounts have been frozen as the Donald Trump administration withdrew from a landmark nuclear deal with Iran in 2018 and tightened sanctions against the Islamic Republic.
Choi called for an early resolution to the seizure of the vessel, but the Iranian official reiterated that the seizure is "solely due to technical considerations and environmental pollution."
Seoul has been seeking the early release of the vessel as well as its 20 crew members, including five South Koreans, through diplomacy. But Tehran has stressed the "judicial process" on the issue, raising concerns that the seizure could be protracted.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops physical album sales in U.S. in 2020: report
-
2
(LEAD) Death of adopted baby ignites reckoning over systematic failure to stop child abuse
-
3
BTS hit 'Dynamite' rebounds to No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
4
BTS extends winning streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 13 weeks
-
5
BTS most streamed Korean artist, global group in 2020: Spotify
-
1
(LEAD) Death of adopted baby ignites reckoning over systematic failure to stop child abuse
-
2
Moon calls for better protection of young adoptees amid public fury over death of abused child
-
3
(LEAD) Operator of seized S. Korean oil tanker denies allegations of pollution
-
4
BTS hit 'Dynamite' rebounds to No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
5
Seoul gov't website sparks outrage for 'sexist' advice for pregnant women
-
1
(LEAD) Seoul's Han River freezes for 1st time in 2 years amid prolonged cold wave
-
2
(LEAD) New virus cases at over 1-month low on fewer tests, infection slowdown
-
3
Moon says all S. Koreans will be given free COVID-19 vaccines
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases stay below 700 for 3rd day despite steady cluster infections
-
5
Unfair, ineffective social distancing rules must be revised: PM