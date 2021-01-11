Signs detected of N. Korea staging military parade in Pyongyang late Sunday: JCS
SEOUL, Jan. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military said Monday that it has detected signs indicating that North Korea carried out a military parade in time for a ruling party congress in Pyongyang late Sunday.
The North has been holding the eighth congress of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang since Tuesday, and the possibility has been raised that it could stage a military parade on the occasion.
"Our military detected signs that North Korea held a military parade related to the party congress at Kim Il-sung Square in Pyongyang late at night yesterday," the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a release.
"South Korea and U.S. military authorities are closely following them, including possibilities that the activity could be a rehearsal," it added.
