Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Signs detected of N. Korea staging military parade in Pyongyang late Sunday: JCS

All News 10:02 January 11, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military said Monday that it has detected signs indicating that North Korea carried out a military parade in time for a ruling party congress in Pyongyang late Sunday.

The North has been holding the eighth congress of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang since Tuesday, and the possibility has been raised that it could stage a military parade on the occasion.

"Our military detected signs that North Korea held a military parade related to the party congress at Kim Il-sung Square in Pyongyang late at night yesterday," the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a release.

"South Korea and U.S. military authorities are closely following them, including possibilities that the activity could be a rehearsal," it added.

North Korean troops gather at Kim Il-sung Square in Pyongyang on Oct. 10, 2020, during a military parade to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party, in this photo captured from the Korean Central Television. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#NK parade
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!