Moon says all S. Koreans will be given free COVID-19 vaccines
SEOUL, Jan. 11 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in said Monday that the government will provide all South Korean people with free-of-charge COVID-19 vaccines in phases starting next month.
"(The government) will make sure that all of the people will be inoculated free of charge in accordance with priorities," he said in his New Year's address, assuring that inoculation will begin in February.
Moon also apologized to those with difficulties due to soaring home prices and pledged "quick and various" measures for the supply of new houses.
On diplomacy, he said the government will strengthen the Seoul-Washington alliance on the occasion of the upcoming launch of the Joe Biden administration.
He vowed efforts to pull off a "great transition" in the stalled North Korea-U.S. and inter-Korean dialogue.
"The key driving force of the peace process on the Korean Peninsula is dialogue and win-win cooperation," he stressed. "Our will to meet (with North Korea) anytime, anywhere, even in a non-face-to-face formula remains unchanged."
Moon announced that South Korea will also "actively consider" joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), while speeding up a push to forge free trade agreements with the Philippines, Cambodia and Uzbekistan.
For South Korea, he added, 2021 will be a year of "recovery" from the coronavirus crisis, "inclusiveness" to reduce social disparities and a "leap" toward becoming a leading nation.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops physical album sales in U.S. in 2020: report
-
2
(LEAD) Death of adopted baby ignites reckoning over systematic failure to stop child abuse
-
3
BTS hit 'Dynamite' rebounds to No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
4
BTS extends winning streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 13 weeks
-
5
BTS most streamed Korean artist, global group in 2020: Spotify
-
1
(LEAD) Death of adopted baby ignites reckoning over systematic failure to stop child abuse
-
2
Moon calls for better protection of young adoptees amid public fury over death of abused child
-
3
(LEAD) Operator of seized S. Korean oil tanker denies allegations of pollution
-
4
BTS hit 'Dynamite' rebounds to No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
5
Seoul gov't website sparks outrage for 'sexist' advice for pregnant women
-
1
(LEAD) Seoul's Han River freezes for 1st time in 2 years amid prolonged cold wave
-
2
(LEAD) New virus cases at over 1-month low on fewer tests, infection slowdown
-
3
Moon says all S. Koreans will be given free COVID-19 vaccines
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases stay below 700 for 3rd day despite steady cluster infections
-
5
Unfair, ineffective social distancing rules must be revised: PM