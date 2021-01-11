S. Korea investigating another suspected case of highly pathogenic bird flu
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Jan. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's agricultural ministry said Monday it is currently investigating another suspected case of highly pathogenic bird flu traced to poultry farms amid growing concerns over wild birds carrying the disease into the country over the winter season.
Authorities are currently investigating the suspected case of the HN58 strain of bird flu from a duck farm in Muan, 385 kilometers south of Seoul, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
Since late November, South Korea has identified 51 cases of the malign strain of avian influenza.
Gyeonggi Province surrounding Seoul accounted for 13 cases, while the provinces of North and South Jeolla took up 11 each.
In line with the country's efforts to prevent the spread of the virus, authorities have so far culled 15 million poultry. Birds within a 3-kilometer radius of infected farms are destroyed.
South Korea found its first avian influenza case tied to wild birds in October. Since then, a total of 61 cases have been identified from wild bird habitats.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops physical album sales in U.S. in 2020: report
-
2
(LEAD) Death of adopted baby ignites reckoning over systematic failure to stop child abuse
-
3
BTS hit 'Dynamite' rebounds to No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
4
BTS extends winning streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 13 weeks
-
5
BTS most streamed Korean artist, global group in 2020: Spotify
-
1
(LEAD) Death of adopted baby ignites reckoning over systematic failure to stop child abuse
-
2
Moon calls for better protection of young adoptees amid public fury over death of abused child
-
3
(LEAD) Operator of seized S. Korean oil tanker denies allegations of pollution
-
4
BTS hit 'Dynamite' rebounds to No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
5
Seoul gov't website sparks outrage for 'sexist' advice for pregnant women
-
1
(LEAD) Seoul's Han River freezes for 1st time in 2 years amid prolonged cold wave
-
2
(LEAD) New virus cases at over 1-month low on fewer tests, infection slowdown
-
3
Moon says all S. Koreans will be given free COVID-19 vaccines
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases stay below 700 for 3rd day despite steady cluster infections
-
5
Unfair, ineffective social distancing rules must be revised: PM