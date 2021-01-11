TWICE's 'I Can't Stop Me' becomes group's fastest music video to hit 200 million YouTube views
SEOUL, Jan. 11 (Yonhap) -- "I Can't Stop Me" has become K-pop girl group TWICE's fastest music video to rack up 200 million views on YouTube, its management agency said Monday.
The music video hit the milestone around 8:40 p.m. Sunday, some 77 days after its release in October, according to JYP Entertainment.
The group's 2017 music video "Likey" held the previous record for the feat at 130 days.
The video of "I Can't Stop Me," a retro-disco main track of the nine-member group's second full album, titled "Eyes Wide Open," sensuously illustrated the members in conflict between good and evil.
The album ranked No. 72 on Billboard's main albums chart in December.
Meanwhile, the K-pop act's latest song, "Cry For Me," released last month, topped the World Digital Song Sales Chart on Billboard on Jan. 2, while its 2019 song "Feel Special" topped 100 million accumulated streams on Billboard Japan's Streaming Songs Chart on Monday.
TWICE is the third global artist to achieve the feat on the Japanese chart, following BTS and British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops physical album sales in U.S. in 2020: report
-
2
(LEAD) Death of adopted baby ignites reckoning over systematic failure to stop child abuse
-
3
BTS hit 'Dynamite' rebounds to No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
4
BTS extends winning streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 13 weeks
-
5
BTS most streamed Korean artist, global group in 2020: Spotify
-
1
(LEAD) Death of adopted baby ignites reckoning over systematic failure to stop child abuse
-
2
Moon calls for better protection of young adoptees amid public fury over death of abused child
-
3
(LEAD) Operator of seized S. Korean oil tanker denies allegations of pollution
-
4
BTS hit 'Dynamite' rebounds to No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
5
Seoul gov't website sparks outrage for 'sexist' advice for pregnant women
-
1
(LEAD) Seoul's Han River freezes for 1st time in 2 years amid prolonged cold wave
-
2
(LEAD) New virus cases at over 1-month low on fewer tests, infection slowdown
-
3
Moon says all S. Koreans will be given free COVID-19 vaccines
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases stay below 700 for 3rd day despite steady cluster infections
-
5
Unfair, ineffective social distancing rules must be revised: PM