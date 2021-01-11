KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Jan. 11 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HyundaiEng&Const 44,100 UP 3,100
CUCKOO HOMESYS 37,650 DN 950
Youngpoong 542,000 DN 31,000
KiaMtr 70,100 UP 1,800
SK hynix 133,000 DN 5,000
DongkukStlMill 8,990 DN 280
Hyundai M&F INS 22,500 DN 550
Daesang 26,900 DN 950
ORION Holdings 13,250 DN 150
NEXENTIRE 6,100 DN 70
CHONGKUNDANG 209,500 DN 9,500
KCC 205,000 DN 5,500
SKBP 156,000 DN 3,500
SKNetworks 5,000 DN 100
AmoreG 56,100 DN 1,300
HyundaiMtr 267,500 UP 21,500
MANDO 79,800 UP 2,400
BukwangPharm 26,000 DN 1,750
ILJIN MATERIALS 58,600 UP 2,200
Daewoong 55,400 DN 3,500
SamyangFood 99,500 DN 2,500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 15,150 DN 700
CJ CheilJedang 424,000 DN 8,500
TaekwangInd 837,000 DN 8,000
YUNGJIN PHARM 7,520 DN 470
LG Corp. 103,000 DN 2,500
POSCO CHEMICAL 127,500 DN 3,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 57,400 DN 1,300
HYUNDAI STEEL 45,550 DN 1,200
Shinsegae 243,000 DN 4,500
Nongshim 298,000 DN 7,000
Hyosung 77,600 DN 1,900
SsangyongCement 6,570 DN 100
SGBC 86,600 DN 3,200
CJ LOGISTICS 170,000 DN 3,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 76,200 DN 2,100
ShinhanGroup 32,900 DN 750
DOOSAN 50,700 DN 3,100
HITEJINRO 34,050 DN 750
DaelimInd 83,000 0
