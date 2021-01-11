HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14750 DN250

Yuhan 73,300 DN 3,400

SYC 61,500 DN 2,700

SamsungHvyInd 7,020 DN 230

DB INSURANCE 42,750 DN 1,050

SamsungElec 91,000 UP 2,200

NHIS 12,400 UP 250

POSCO 284,000 DN 10,500

SK Discovery 61,000 DN 2,300

LS 74,700 DN 3,800

GC Corp 393,500 DN 18,000

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,910 DN 160

GS E&C 42,950 UP 1,200

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 30,300 DN 300

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 730,000 DN 9,000

SPC SAMLIP 70,400 DN 1,400

SAMSUNG SDS 209,000 DN 10,500

KOREA AEROSPACE 27,200 DN 950

KUMHOTIRE 3,720 DN 160

LOTTE 35,400 DN 1,750

Binggrae 57,200 DN 400

GCH Corp 45,300 DN 2,400

LotteChilsung 112,500 UP 3,500

SamsungF&MIns 184,000 DN 6,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 35,750 DN 1,850

Kogas 30,950 DN 950

Hanwha 30,300 DN 1,000

DB HiTek 56,200 UP 1,300

CJ 98,500 DN 4,000

JWPHARMA 33,950 DN 1,300

LGInt 26,400 DN 850

Mobis 352,500 DN 7,000

KAL 29,100 UP 1,200

OCI 107,000 UP 7,400

HYUNDAI ROTEM 21,000 DN 1,350

KPIC 277,000 DN 8,000

IlyangPharm 59,700 DN 2,300

F&F 84,100 DN 2,500

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 10,500 UP 350

SKC 103,000 DN 3,500

(MORE)