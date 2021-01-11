Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:40 January 11, 2021

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14750 DN250
Yuhan 73,300 DN 3,400
SYC 61,500 DN 2,700
SamsungHvyInd 7,020 DN 230
DB INSURANCE 42,750 DN 1,050
SamsungElec 91,000 UP 2,200
NHIS 12,400 UP 250
POSCO 284,000 DN 10,500
SK Discovery 61,000 DN 2,300
LS 74,700 DN 3,800
GC Corp 393,500 DN 18,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,910 DN 160
GS E&C 42,950 UP 1,200
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 30,300 DN 300
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 730,000 DN 9,000
SPC SAMLIP 70,400 DN 1,400
SAMSUNG SDS 209,000 DN 10,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 27,200 DN 950
KUMHOTIRE 3,720 DN 160
LOTTE 35,400 DN 1,750
Binggrae 57,200 DN 400
GCH Corp 45,300 DN 2,400
LotteChilsung 112,500 UP 3,500
SamsungF&MIns 184,000 DN 6,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 35,750 DN 1,850
Kogas 30,950 DN 950
Hanwha 30,300 DN 1,000
DB HiTek 56,200 UP 1,300
CJ 98,500 DN 4,000
JWPHARMA 33,950 DN 1,300
LGInt 26,400 DN 850
Mobis 352,500 DN 7,000
KAL 29,100 UP 1,200
OCI 107,000 UP 7,400
HYUNDAI ROTEM 21,000 DN 1,350
KPIC 277,000 DN 8,000
IlyangPharm 59,700 DN 2,300
F&F 84,100 DN 2,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 10,500 UP 350
SKC 103,000 DN 3,500
