KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
NamsunAlum 4,430 DN 180
MERITZ SECU 3,840 UP 80
HtlShilla 81,800 DN 1,100
Hanmi Science 81,900 DN 2,900
SamsungElecMech 193,000 0
Hanssem 102,500 DN 5,000
GS Retail 36,250 0
TAEYOUNG E&C 12,450 DN 350
KSOE 115,000 DN 3,500
Ottogi 572,000 DN 9,000
HyundaiMipoDock 52,000 DN 800
KorZinc 421,500 DN 18,000
IS DONGSEO 54,300 DN 1,300
S-Oil 73,000 DN 2,200
LG Innotek 188,500 DN 5,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 287,500 DN 13,500
HMM 15,200 DN 550
HYUNDAI WIA 84,300 DN 1,600
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 56,800 UP 100
KumhoPetrochem 159,500 DN 8,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 31,800 DN 950
HDC HOLDINGS 10,850 DN 400
S-1 88,000 DN 600
LS ELECTRIC 69,000 DN 2,400
ZINUS 99,500 DN 2,000
SKTelecom 257,500 DN 7,500
S&T MOTIV 58,600 DN 600
HyundaiElev 42,150 DN 2,100
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 24,200 DN 750
Hanon Systems 17,600 DN 850
SK 290,000 DN 2,500
ShinpoongPharm 120,000 DN 11,500
Handsome 30,000 DN 1,050
Asiana Airlines 4,210 0
COWAY 72,500 DN 1,600
LOTTE SHOPPING 109,500 DN 4,000
Hanchem 185,500 DN 7,500
DWS 40,250 UP 2,600
KEPCO 26,350 DN 650
SamsungSecu 45,000 UP 1,000
