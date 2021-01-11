KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KG DONGBU STL 11,800 DN 850
Kangwonland 23,700 DN 300
NAVER 309,000 DN 3,000
Kakao 453,000 UP 19,000
KIWOOM 162,000 UP 10,000
NCsoft 978,000 DN 17,000
LG Uplus 12,650 UP 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 82,000 UP 1,300
KT&G 81,900 DN 1,500
DHICO 13,450 DN 750
Doosanfc 57,400 UP 300
LOTTE TOUR 14,900 DN 200
LG Display 19,600 DN 400
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL162000 DN4000
IBK 8,670 DN 160
DONGSUH 33,600 UP 100
SamsungEng 14,000 DN 100
SAMSUNG C&T 150,500 DN 500
PanOcean 4,920 DN 75
SAMSUNG CARD 32,250 DN 350
CheilWorldwide 20,450 DN 500
KT 23,800 DN 600
DongwonF&B 186,000 DN 500
KEPCO KPS 28,250 DN 700
LGH&H 1,602,000 DN 36,000
LGCHEM 998,000 DN 1,000
KEPCO E&C 17,750 DN 550
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 78,700 DN 1,700
LGELECTRONICS 142,000 DN 5,500
Celltrion 374,000 UP 7,000
Huchems 24,850 DN 1,150
DAEWOONG PHARM 168,000 DN 7,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 77,700 DN 1,300
KIH 88,800 DN 1,000
DSME 28,550 DN 1,000
LOTTE Himart 34,650 UP 1,100
DSINFRA 8,130 DN 160
SK Innovation 294,000 UP 11,000
GS 39,900 DN 1,700
CJ CGV 26,150 0
(MORE)
-
1
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops physical album sales in U.S. in 2020: report
-
2
(LEAD) Death of adopted baby ignites reckoning over systematic failure to stop child abuse
-
3
BTS hit 'Dynamite' rebounds to No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
4
BTS extends winning streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 13 weeks
-
5
BTS most streamed Korean artist, global group in 2020: Spotify
-
1
(LEAD) Death of adopted baby ignites reckoning over systematic failure to stop child abuse
-
2
Moon calls for better protection of young adoptees amid public fury over death of abused child
-
3
(LEAD) Operator of seized S. Korean oil tanker denies allegations of pollution
-
4
BTS hit 'Dynamite' rebounds to No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
5
Seoul gov't website sparks outrage for 'sexist' advice for pregnant women
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases at over 1-month low on fewer tests, infection slowdown
-
2
Moon says all S. Koreans will be given free COVID-19 vaccines
-
3
Unfair, ineffective social distancing rules must be revised: PM
-
4
Demotion of N.K. leader's sister at party congress raises questions over her status
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases stay below 700 for 3rd day despite steady cluster infections