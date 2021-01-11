KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
LIG Nex1 32,000 UP 800
Fila Holdings 45,850 UP 1,400
DWEC 5,860 DN 40
HANAFINANCIALGR 37,700 0
HANWHA LIFE 3,220 DN 170
AMOREPACIFIC 196,000 DN 7,500
FOOSUNG 11,600 DN 400
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 193,500 DN 7,500
POONGSAN 30,200 DN 1,050
KBFinancialGroup 45,900 DN 600
Hansae 15,150 DN 700
LG HAUSYS 78,900 DN 1,900
Youngone Corp 32,100 DN 900
CSWIND 171,500 DN 3,000
GKL 15,850 DN 400
L&L 10,100 DN 250
BoryungPharm 25,800 UP 5,950
KOLON IND 42,300 DN 1,600
HanmiPharm 369,500 DN 11,500
BNK Financial Group 5,720 DN 60
emart 173,500 DN 5,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY386 00 DN50
KOLMAR KOREA 50,300 DN 300
HANJINKAL 67,700 UP 2,300
DoubleUGames 62,400 DN 2,000
CUCKOO 96,000 DN 2,300
COSMAX 93,600 DN 2,600
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 846,000 UP 9,000
INNOCEAN 68,100 UP 1,800
Doosan Bobcat 32,600 UP 100
H.S.ENTERPRISE 12,750 DN 500
Netmarble 127,000 DN 7,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S276500 DN9000
ORION 122,500 DN 5,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,750 0
BGF Retail 135,500 DN 5,500
SKCHEM 363,000 DN 19,000
HDC-OP 27,000 DN 1,100
WooriFinancialGroup 9,720 DN 190
Big Hit 154,500 DN 6,000
