(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Jan. 12)

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who was endorsed as general secretary of the reclusive nation's ruling Workers' Party, Sunday, vowed to carry out foreign policies in accordance with measures taken by the United States and South Korea. Kim called on the U.S. to withdraw its hostile policy toward the North and for the South to comply with the 2018 inter-Korean agreement, during the party's eighth congress in Pyongyang, according to the official party newspaper, the Rodong Shinmum.