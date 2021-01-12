S. Korea faces more import curbs in 2020 amid virus-induced protectionism
SEOUL, Jan. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea faced more import restrictions in 2020 than a year ago amid growing protectionism caused by the coronavirus pandemic, a trade body said Tuesday.
Asia's fourth-largest economy was subject to 228 import regulations from 27 countries as of Friday, up 17 from a year earlier, according to the Korea International Trade Association (KITA).
South Korea faced 211 import restrictions from 29 nations in 2019.
Import restrictions cover antidumping duties, countervailing tariffs and safeguard measures, including investigations into suspected practices.
Last year, antidumping cases amounted to 169, with countervailing and safeguard steps coming to 10 and 49, respectively.
By product, import restrictions on steel and metals were the highest at 108, followed by chemicals with 49 and plastic and rubber products with 26. The remainder were in place for textile, electric and electronics goods.
The United States had the most import restrictions on South Korean products with 47, and India had the second-most import restrictions with 34, trailed by China with 17, Turkey with 16 and Canada with 13.
Over the past year, South Korea was subject to 39 new investigations for import restrictions, compared with 41 a year earlier, according to KITA.
