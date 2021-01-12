New virus cases in 500s on tougher curbs, alert high over potential upticks
SEOUL, Jan. 12 (Yonhap) -- The number of new coronavirus cases in South Korea remained in the 500 range on Tuesday, possibly indicating that the country's virus curve is flattening on the back of tightened social distancing measures.
The country added 537 more COVID-19 cases, including 508 local infections, raising the total caseload to 69,651, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
Tuesday's daily caseload is slightly up from 451 recorded a day earlier.
Monday's daily caseload marked the first time since Dec. 1 that the daily figure fell to the 400 range and also a sharp drop from 665 recorded on Sunday, 641 on Saturday and 674 on Friday.
Health authorities have said the pace of virus transmission has been slowing after a peak last month as people reduced activities under tougher social distancing guidelines.
The daily number of new cases has remained below the 1,000-mark this month except for two days, the KDCA said.
The country has enforced a Level 2.5 social distancing scheme, which is the second highest in the country's five-tier scheme, in the greater Seoul area and Level 2 rules in other areas since Dec. 8. Health authorities extended the measures until Sunday.
Private gatherings of five or more people are banned across the nation during the extended period.
Restaurants and high-risk entertainment venues, including bars, clubs and karaoke establishments, in the Seoul metropolitan area will be allowed to conditionally reopen when the current Level 2.5 measures expire.
The authorities said they will decide whether to lower or maintain the level over the coming weekend.
Despite the downward trend, health officials have been vigilant against a new virus variant that was first reported in Britain and a continued rise in cluster infections.
South Korea added 25 more deaths on Tuesday, raising the total to 1,165, according to the authorities.
The total number of people released from quarantine after making full recoveries was up 1,017 from the previous day to reach 53,569.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
