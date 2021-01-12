Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

January 12, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 01/-8 Sunny 60

Incheon 02/-6 Sunny 60

Suwon 01/-9 Sunny 60

Cheongju 02/-9 Sunny 60

Daejeon 02/-9 Sunny 60

Chuncheon -1/-14 Sunny 60

Gangneung 05/-4 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 03/-8 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 04/-6 Cloudy 30

Jeju 06/03 Sleet 20

Daegu 05/-7 Cloudy 20

Busan 06/-3 Sunny 10

