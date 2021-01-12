Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:20 January 12, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 01/-8 Sunny 60
Incheon 02/-6 Sunny 60
Suwon 01/-9 Sunny 60
Cheongju 02/-9 Sunny 60
Daejeon 02/-9 Sunny 60
Chuncheon -1/-14 Sunny 60
Gangneung 05/-4 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 03/-8 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 04/-6 Cloudy 30
Jeju 06/03 Sleet 20
Daegu 05/-7 Cloudy 20
Busan 06/-3 Sunny 10
(END)
