(LEAD) Cafe, gym owners file lawsuits against gov't over COVID-19 losses
(ATTN: UPDATES with gym owners' suit, other details in paras 1-10; CHANGES headline; ADDS photos)
SEOUL, Jan. 12 (Yonhap) -- Cafe and gym owners are filing separate lawsuits against the government this week seeking billions of won in compensation for losses suffered under COVID-19 business restrictions, industry groups said.
At the Seoul Western District Court on Tuesday, 203 gym owners belonging to the Pilates and Fitness Business Association filed for 5 million won (US$4,549) each for about 1 billion won in total.
It was their second such suit. The group demanded 765 million won in its first suit filed with the Seoul Southern District Court last month.
"If the government imposed an assembly ban and other restrictions simply due to the belief that (saliva) sprays more at indoor sports facilities, they must reconsider," Park Joo-hyung, head of the association, said during a press conference outside the Seoul Western District Court, claiming that only 0.64 percent of last year's coronavirus infections in Seoul and the surrounding Gyeonggi Province were traced to indoor gyms.
"We want (the government) to bring us scientific data or prove our analysis wrong," he said.
Indoor gyms in the capital area have been forced to close since early December when the government raised the social distancing scheme to Level 2.5. Most other parts of the nation are currently under Level 2.
The current scheme is set to run through Sunday, after which the government has indicated it will ease the restrictions to reflect a slowdown in new COVID-19 cases.
After some business owners opened their gyms last week in defiance of the assembly ban, the government allowed all indoor sports facilities to accept up to nine children at a time but still faced backlash as the businesses argued their clients are mostly adults.
Coffee shops in the capital area have been banned from offering dine-in services since Level 2 kicked in in late November.
On Thursday, around 200 cafe owners plan to file a suit against the government at the Seoul Central District Court, seeking 5 million won in damages each, the national cafe owners association said Monday.
"We're filing a suit out of desperation because our livelihoods are at risk due to the government's COVID-19 regulations," Ko Jang-soo, who recently founded the association, said. "We urge the government to come up with a consistent and fair system."
Kim Ho-young, a lawyer representing the plaintiffs, said the restrictions on coffee shops amounted to "arbitrary discrimination" without "rational reason."
He added that the plaintiffs plan to file a separate petition with the Constitutional Court.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops physical album sales in U.S. in 2020: report
-
2
(LEAD) Death of adopted baby ignites reckoning over systematic failure to stop child abuse
-
3
BTS extends winning streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 13 weeks
-
4
BTS most streamed Korean artist, global group in 2020: Spotify
-
5
Exhibition sheds light on foreign researchers who studied Korean art
-
1
(LEAD) Death of adopted baby ignites reckoning over systematic failure to stop child abuse
-
2
Seoul gov't website sparks outrage for 'sexist' advice for pregnant women
-
3
BTS most streamed Korean artist, global group in 2020: Spotify
-
4
aespa's 'Black Mamba' becomes fastest K-pop debut song to hit 100 mln YouTube views
-
5
(3rd LD) 'Comfort women' win first legal victory against Tokyo in wartime sex slavery case
-
1
Demotion of N.K. leader's sister at party congress raises questions over her status
-
2
(2nd LD) Moon says all S. Koreans will be given free COVID-19 vaccines
-
3
(4th LD) New virus cases at over 1-month low on fewer tests, infection slowdown
-
4
(LEAD) Demotion of N.K. leader's sister at party congress raises questions over her status
-
5
(3rd LD) New virus cases at over 1-month low on fewer tests, infection slowdown