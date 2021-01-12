Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul stocks open lower on Wall Street losses

All News 09:26 January 12, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened lower Tuesday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street, as investors took a breather from a record-setting rally the previous week.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 28.81 points, or 0.92 percent, to 3,119.64 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Samsung Electronics fell 1.32 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix slid 1.5 percent.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor slipped 1.68 percent, and leading chemical company LG Chem declined 1.9 percent.

Internet portal operator Naver skid 1.46 percent, and its rival Kakao retreated 1.21 percent.

Pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics lost 0.95 percent, while Celltrion added 1.34 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,098.2 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.9 won from the previous session's close.

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#stocks-open
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!