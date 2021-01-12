New sentencing guidelines subject biz owners to up to 10 1/2 yrs in prison for workplace deaths
SEOUL, Jan. 12 (Yonhap) -- New sentencing guidelines will subject business owners to up to 10 1/2 years behind bars in the event of their employees' deaths owing to lax safety or health protection measures, the top court said Tuesday.
According to the Supreme Court, its Sentencing Commission fixed the guidelines on workplace disaster cases during its online meeting held a day earlier.
The new guidelines call for jail sentences between one and two and a half years for business owners for on-duty deaths at their workplaces blamed on violations of safety and health protection requirements under the Occupational Safety and Health Act, the court said.
The sentencing could go up to 10 1/2 years for those who commit the crime repeatedly or again within five years of being convicted, the court said.
The Sentencing Commission plans to give its final nod to the guidelines in a plenary meeting on Feb. 29 after holding a public hearing on the latest decisions next month.
