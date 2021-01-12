Korea Shipbuilding bags 200 bln won order from Europe
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, Jan. 12 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. said Tuesday that it has signed a 200 billion won (US$182 million) deal to build two oil tankers for a European company.
The 300,000-ton oil tankers to be built by its affiliate Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. will be delivered to the unidentified customer from the first half of 2022, Korea Shipbuilding said.
Korea Shipbuilding won orders for 27 very large crude-oil tankers last year, accounting for 65 percent of global orders for such ships.
It clinched about 1.3 trillion won worth of orders to build 11 vessels during the first week of this year.
Korea Shipbuilding, the subholding company of Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co., has three shipbuilders -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries and Hyundai Mipo Dockyard -- under its wing.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
