Samsung introduces first-ever water purifier
SEOUL, Jan. 12 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Tuesday introduced its first-ever water purifier as the tech giant enters the fast-growing home water purifier market amid the pandemic-induced stay-at-home trend.
Samsung unveiled the BESPOKE water purifier that is highlighted by space-efficient design and easy care features at its media event for the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021.
The new water purifier will be launched in South Korea in the first quarter of year, the company added.
Samsung's BESPOKE water purifier is an under-sink, modular-type product that offers enhanced customizing options. Users can order the product with a single faucet or multiple faucets and select from a standard ambient, cold-ambient model or hot-cold model depending on their preferences.
They can also install the filter module either vertically or horizontally under the sink.
Samsung said its water purifier, equipped with a four-level filter system, can filter a maximum 2,500 liters of water, which is enough for a four-person family to drink for a year.
While most water purifier makers offer maintenance services through technician visits, Samsung said it has applied auto smart care solution so that users can manage their products on their own amid the contactless trend.
Samsung said it used stainless steel purification pipes and that the water purifier will sanitize them every three days. If consumers don't use the product for four hours, it will also automatically discharge water.
The South Korean tech giant added it applied artificial intelligence (AI) technology that can analyze people's water use data and send notices to their mobile devices when the purifiers require filter replacement.
With the latest product, Samsung is expected to enter into fierce competition with local water purifier makers including Coway Co., LG Electronics Inc. and SK Magic Co.
