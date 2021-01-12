(LEAD) Samsung introduces new Exynos mobile AP for premium devices
By Joo Kyung-don
SEOUL, Jan. 12 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Tuesday unveiled its new mobile application processor (AP) for premium smartphones that boasts upgraded performance and energy-efficiency.
The Exynos 2100 is Samsung's first high-end mobile AP with a 5G modem manufactured on an advanced 5-nanometer extreme ultraviolet (EUV) process technology to provide better solutions to gaming and multitasking environments, the tech giant said.
The 5G-integrated chipset, which will be the brain of mobile devices, was introduced at Samsung's Exynos On event held on the sidelines of the all-digital Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021.
"Our Exynos team has been committed to creating premium mobile computing experiences by bringing innovations to processors that are at the heart of today's smart devices," said Kang In-yup, who heads System LSI Business at Samsung. "Exynos 2100 will set a new standard for tomorrow's flagship mobile devices."
Using the latest cores from British chip design firm Arm Ltd., Samsung said the Exynos 2100 comes with tri-cluster architecture and that its multi-core performance is 30 percent better than previous models.
Also equipped with Arm's latest Mali-G79 graphics processing unit (GPU), Samsung said the Exynos 2100's graphic performance improved 40 percent compared to its predecessors, helping users to enjoy seamless experiences on their mobile devices when using augmented reality and virtual reality services.
"The evolution of technologies such as 5G, advanced graphics and machine learning have been critical in enabling new mobile experiences," said Paul Williamson, vice president and general manager, Client Line of Business at Arm. "Arm and Samsung have collaborated closely to incorporate Arm's powerful next-generation compute and graphics platform, at the heart of the Samsung Exynos 2100."
Samsung said the Exynos 2100 features three next-generation neural processing units (NPU) in order to have upgraded on-device artificial intelligence (AI) processing capabilities that boast 26-trillion-operations per second (TOPS) with more than twice the power efficiency of the previous generation.
This means the chip can process massive amounts of data on its own without help from a cloud server, thus providing stable services to users.
The Exynos 2100 also comes with a high-end image signal processor that supports an image resolution up to 200 mega pixels. It can be connected with a maximum six image sensors.
Samsung said the latest chipset is also energy efficient as it is equipped with its power saving solutions known as Amigo, or Advanced Multi-IP Governor, when running high-quality games and programs.
Samsung, the world's largest memory chip and smartphone producer, is looking to expand its presence in the systems-on-chips (SoC) sector, hoping more smartphone makers select its Exynos chipset for their devices.
The South Korean tech titan said the Exynos 2100 is already in mass production. The chipset is expected to power Samsung's premium Galaxy S21 smartphone, which is scheduled to be unveiled on Thursday, along with Qualcomm Inc.'s Snapdragon 888 mobile AP.
According to market tracker Counterpoint Research, Samsung's share in the mobile AP market was 12 percent in third quarter of 2020, down 4 percentage points from a year ago. The company was ranked third behind Taiwan's MediaTek Inc. with 31 percent and U.S.-based Qualcomm with 29 percent.
