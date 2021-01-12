Two former executives acquitted in humidifier cleaner deaths case
SEOUL, Jan. 12 (Yonhap) -- A court on Tuesday acquitted the former heads of SK Chemical Co. and the consumer goods company Aekyung Industrial Co. in a deadly humidifier sterilizer case.
The Seoul Central District Court found both Hong Ji-ho, the former CEO of SK Chemical, and Ahn Yong-chan, the former CEO of Aekyung Industrial, not guilty of professional negligence resulting in death.
They were accused of manufacturing and selling Humidifier Mate, a humidifier sterilizer that includes harmful chemicals, in the early 2000s.
But the court said the causal relations between lung-related illnesses such as asthma and the chemical substances used to make the product -- methylchloroisothiazolinone (CMIT) and
methylisothiazolinone (MIT) -- have not been firmly established.
The product, which was sold in the local market from Sept. 2002 to Aug. 2011, was blamed for the second-most deaths and lung-related injuries after a similar product by Oxy Reckitt Benckiser, the local unit of British hygiene product maker Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB).
The humidifier disinfectant scandal is one of the country's worst consumer goods disasters.
In 2011, consumers started to report deaths and illnesses allegedly tied to humidifier disinfectants, widely used in households in dry winters. A government-led investigation confirmed the link between the two in February the next year.
According to the Ministry of Environment, a total of 7,103 damage cases, including more than 1,500 deaths, has been reported as of Dec. 29. Among them, 4,114 cases have been confirmed to be related to toxic humidifier disinfectants.
In July, the Special Commission on Social Disaster Investigation called official tallies "the tip of the iceberg" and estimated the actual figures to be much higher at approximately 670,000 relevant cases and 14,000 deaths.
In January 2017, Shin Hyun-woo, the former Oxy chief from 1991 to 2005, was sentenced to seven years in prison for causing homicide through professional negligence and falsely advertising the company's disinfectant as safe. Three other employees at the company were also given prison terms on similar charges.
In May that year, the company apologized and offered to make financial reparations to the victims.
In August 2019, Ko Kwang-hyun, another former CEO of Aekyung Industrial, was sentenced to 2 1/2 in prison for covering up toxicity-related data on the company's disinfectant product.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops physical album sales in U.S. in 2020: report
-
2
(LEAD) Death of adopted baby ignites reckoning over systematic failure to stop child abuse
-
3
BTS extends winning streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 13 weeks
-
4
BTS most streamed Korean artist, global group in 2020: Spotify
-
5
Exhibition sheds light on foreign researchers who studied Korean art
-
1
(LEAD) Death of adopted baby ignites reckoning over systematic failure to stop child abuse
-
2
Seoul gov't website sparks outrage for 'sexist' advice for pregnant women
-
3
BTS most streamed Korean artist, global group in 2020: Spotify
-
4
aespa's 'Black Mamba' becomes fastest K-pop debut song to hit 100 mln YouTube views
-
5
(3rd LD) 'Comfort women' win first legal victory against Tokyo in wartime sex slavery case
-
1
Demotion of N.K. leader's sister at party congress raises questions over her status
-
2
(2nd LD) Moon says all S. Koreans will be given free COVID-19 vaccines
-
3
(4th LD) New virus cases at over 1-month low on fewer tests, infection slowdown
-
4
(LEAD) Demotion of N.K. leader's sister at party congress raises questions over her status
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases in 500s on tougher curbs, alert high over potential upticks