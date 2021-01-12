KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Jan. 12 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SamyangFood 99,100 DN 400
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 15,100 DN 50
CJ CheilJedang 417,000 DN 7,000
AmoreG 58,200 UP 2,100
HyundaiMtr 261,000 DN 6,500
BukwangPharm 25,150 DN 850
ILJIN MATERIALS 58,800 UP 200
KCC 202,000 DN 3,000
SKBP 154,500 DN 1,500
TaekwangInd 827,000 DN 10,000
NEXENTIRE 6,040 DN 60
CHONGKUNDANG 203,000 DN 6,500
Hyundai M&F INS 22,350 DN 150
CJ 98,300 DN 200
JWPHARMA 33,100 DN 850
LGInt 25,900 DN 500
DongkukStlMill 8,930 DN 60
SKNetworks 4,965 DN 35
ORION Holdings 13,050 DN 200
Daesang 27,250 UP 350
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 76,300 UP 100
ShinhanGroup 33,100 UP 200
DOOSAN 50,200 DN 500
CJ LOGISTICS 172,000 UP 2,000
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14500 DN250
KiaMtr 70,200 UP 100
DaelimInd 83,000 0
HITEJINRO 35,200 UP 1,150
SK hynix 129,000 DN 4,000
Youngpoong 534,000 DN 8,000
HyundaiEng&Const 45,600 UP 1,500
CUCKOO HOMESYS 37,350 DN 300
SamsungF&MIns 184,500 UP 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 36,550 UP 800
Kogas 32,700 UP 1,750
Hanwha 29,450 DN 850
Yuhan 72,600 DN 700
KAL 29,450 UP 350
YUNGJIN PHARM 7,460 DN 60
LG Corp. 102,000 DN 1,000
