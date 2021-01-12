KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
POSCO CHEMICAL 127,500 0
LOTTE Fine Chem 56,400 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI STEEL 44,400 DN 1,150
Shinsegae 255,000 UP 12,000
Nongshim 293,500 DN 4,500
SsangyongCement 6,600 UP 30
SGBC 81,500 DN 5,100
DB HiTek 61,900 UP 5,700
CJ CGV 28,150 UP 2,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 313,000 UP 25,500
Daewoong 62,900 UP 7,500
BoryungPharm 23,650 DN 2,150
L&L 10,150 UP 50
LotteChilsung 117,500 UP 5,000
Hyosung 75,900 DN 1,700
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,080 UP 170
POSCO 277,000 DN 7,000
SPC SAMLIP 74,500 UP 4,100
SAMSUNG SDS 206,000 DN 3,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 27,100 DN 100
KUMHOTIRE 3,740 UP 20
DB INSURANCE 42,700 DN 50
LOTTE 36,700 UP 1,300
SamsungElec 90,600 DN 400
NHIS 11,950 DN 450
SK Discovery 62,500 UP 1,500
Binggrae 57,100 DN 100
LS 72,000 DN 2,700
GC Corp 397,500 UP 4,000
GCH Corp 44,250 DN 1,050
GS E&C 42,750 DN 200
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 30,200 DN 100
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 745,000 UP 15,000
IlyangPharm 59,000 DN 700
KSOE 116,000 UP 1,000
F&F 86,800 UP 2,700
Hanssem 102,500 0
NamsunAlum 4,420 DN 10
SamsungElecMech 193,000 0
MERITZ SECU 3,810 DN 30
(MORE)
-
1
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops physical album sales in U.S. in 2020: report
-
2
(LEAD) Death of adopted baby ignites reckoning over systematic failure to stop child abuse
-
3
BTS extends winning streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 13 weeks
-
4
BTS most streamed Korean artist, global group in 2020: Spotify
-
5
Exhibition sheds light on foreign researchers who studied Korean art
-
1
(LEAD) Death of adopted baby ignites reckoning over systematic failure to stop child abuse
-
2
Seoul gov't website sparks outrage for 'sexist' advice for pregnant women
-
3
BTS most streamed Korean artist, global group in 2020: Spotify
-
4
aespa's 'Black Mamba' becomes fastest K-pop debut song to hit 100 mln YouTube views
-
5
(3rd LD) 'Comfort women' win first legal victory against Tokyo in wartime sex slavery case
-
1
Demotion of N.K. leader's sister at party congress raises questions over her status
-
2
(2nd LD) Moon says all S. Koreans will be given free COVID-19 vaccines
-
3
(4th LD) New virus cases at over 1-month low on fewer tests, infection slowdown
-
4
(LEAD) Demotion of N.K. leader's sister at party congress raises questions over her status
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases in 500s on tougher curbs, alert high over potential upticks