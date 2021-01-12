Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:40 January 12, 2021

POSCO CHEMICAL 127,500 0
LOTTE Fine Chem 56,400 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI STEEL 44,400 DN 1,150
Shinsegae 255,000 UP 12,000
Nongshim 293,500 DN 4,500
SsangyongCement 6,600 UP 30
SGBC 81,500 DN 5,100
DB HiTek 61,900 UP 5,700
CJ CGV 28,150 UP 2,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 313,000 UP 25,500
Daewoong 62,900 UP 7,500
BoryungPharm 23,650 DN 2,150
L&L 10,150 UP 50
LotteChilsung 117,500 UP 5,000
Hyosung 75,900 DN 1,700
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,080 UP 170
POSCO 277,000 DN 7,000
SPC SAMLIP 74,500 UP 4,100
SAMSUNG SDS 206,000 DN 3,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 27,100 DN 100
KUMHOTIRE 3,740 UP 20
DB INSURANCE 42,700 DN 50
LOTTE 36,700 UP 1,300
SamsungElec 90,600 DN 400
NHIS 11,950 DN 450
SK Discovery 62,500 UP 1,500
Binggrae 57,100 DN 100
LS 72,000 DN 2,700
GC Corp 397,500 UP 4,000
GCH Corp 44,250 DN 1,050
GS E&C 42,750 DN 200
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 30,200 DN 100
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 745,000 UP 15,000
IlyangPharm 59,000 DN 700
KSOE 116,000 UP 1,000
F&F 86,800 UP 2,700
Hanssem 102,500 0
NamsunAlum 4,420 DN 10
SamsungElecMech 193,000 0
MERITZ SECU 3,810 DN 30
(MORE)

