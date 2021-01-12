KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HtlShilla 85,000 UP 3,200
TAEYOUNG E&C 12,600 UP 150
Hanmi Science 78,300 DN 3,600
KPIC 282,000 UP 5,000
Ottogi 572,000 0
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 10,100 DN 400
SKC 100,500 DN 2,500
GS Retail 36,150 DN 100
HMM 14,850 DN 350
HYUNDAI WIA 81,800 DN 2,500
KumhoPetrochem 160,500 UP 1,000
LG Innotek 187,000 DN 1,500
Mobis 332,000 DN 20,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 33,550 UP 1,750
HDC HOLDINGS 10,850 0
S-1 87,400 DN 600
ZINUS 102,000 UP 2,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 53,700 DN 3,100
OCI 103,000 DN 4,000
LS ELECTRIC 68,300 DN 700
KorZinc 418,500 DN 3,000
SamsungHvyInd 7,000 DN 20
SYC 62,600 UP 1,100
HyundaiMipoDock 52,000 0
IS DONGSEO 53,700 DN 600
S-Oil 75,100 UP 2,100
DWS 38,950 DN 1,300
KEPCO 26,200 DN 150
SamsungSecu 43,950 DN 1,050
KG DONGBU STL 11,550 DN 250
SKTelecom 253,500 DN 4,000
S&T MOTIV 54,800 DN 3,800
HyundaiElev 43,400 UP 1,250
Hanchem 189,000 UP 3,500
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 24,400 UP 200
Hanon Systems 17,600 0
SK 281,500 DN 8,500
ShinpoongPharm 118,500 DN 1,500
Handsome 30,750 UP 750
LOTTE SHOPPING 119,500 UP 10,000
(MORE)
-
1
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops physical album sales in U.S. in 2020: report
-
2
(LEAD) Death of adopted baby ignites reckoning over systematic failure to stop child abuse
-
3
BTS extends winning streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 13 weeks
-
4
BTS most streamed Korean artist, global group in 2020: Spotify
-
5
Exhibition sheds light on foreign researchers who studied Korean art
-
1
(LEAD) Death of adopted baby ignites reckoning over systematic failure to stop child abuse
-
2
Seoul gov't website sparks outrage for 'sexist' advice for pregnant women
-
3
BTS most streamed Korean artist, global group in 2020: Spotify
-
4
aespa's 'Black Mamba' becomes fastest K-pop debut song to hit 100 mln YouTube views
-
5
(3rd LD) 'Comfort women' win first legal victory against Tokyo in wartime sex slavery case
-
1
Demotion of N.K. leader's sister at party congress raises questions over her status
-
2
(2nd LD) Moon says all S. Koreans will be given free COVID-19 vaccines
-
3
(4th LD) New virus cases at over 1-month low on fewer tests, infection slowdown
-
4
(LEAD) Demotion of N.K. leader's sister at party congress raises questions over her status
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases in 500s on tougher curbs, alert high over potential upticks