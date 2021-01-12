KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Asiana Airlines 4,210 0
COWAY 72,100 DN 400
IBK 8,680 UP 10
DONGSUH 33,400 DN 200
SamsungEng 14,050 UP 50
SAMSUNG C&T 145,500 DN 5,000
PanOcean 4,860 DN 60
SAMSUNG CARD 32,200 DN 50
CheilWorldwide 20,600 UP 150
KT 23,950 UP 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL168000 UP6000
LOTTE TOUR 15,050 UP 150
LG Uplus 12,550 DN 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 82,600 UP 600
KT&G 81,900 0
DHICO 13,250 DN 200
Doosanfc 54,700 DN 2,700
LG Display 20,000 UP 400
Kangwonland 24,900 UP 1,200
NAVER 304,000 DN 5,000
Kakao 457,500 UP 4,500
NCsoft 947,000 DN 31,000
KIWOOM 155,500 DN 6,500
DSME 28,400 DN 150
DSINFRA 8,100 DN 30
DWEC 5,770 DN 90
DongwonF&B 184,000 DN 2,000
KEPCO KPS 28,250 0
LGH&H 1,560,000 DN 42,000
LGCHEM 962,000 DN 36,000
KEPCO E&C 17,400 DN 350
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 80,700 UP 2,000
HYUNDAI ROTEM 21,100 UP 100
LGELECTRONICS 138,500 DN 3,500
Celltrion 384,000 UP 10,000
Huchems 24,800 DN 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 174,000 UP 6,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 80,400 UP 2,700
KIH 85,500 DN 3,300
LOTTE Himart 35,100 UP 450
