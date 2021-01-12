GS 40,050 UP 150

LIG Nex1 32,250 UP 250

Fila Holdings 47,500 UP 1,650

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 187,000 DN 6,500

HANAFINANCIALGR 39,150 UP 1,450

HANWHA LIFE 3,085 DN 135

AMOREPACIFIC 203,000 UP 7,000

FOOSUNG 11,950 UP 350

SK Innovation 284,500 DN 9,500

POONGSAN 29,750 DN 450

KBFinancialGroup 46,200 UP 300

Hansae 15,300 UP 150

LG HAUSYS 77,200 DN 1,700

Youngone Corp 33,350 UP 1,250

CSWIND 167,500 DN 4,000

GKL 16,200 UP 350

KOLON IND 42,350 UP 50

HanmiPharm 360,000 DN 9,500

BNK Financial Group 5,940 UP 220

emart 183,000 UP 9,500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY387 50 UP150

KOLMAR KOREA 51,000 UP 700

HANJINKAL 68,100 UP 400

DoubleUGames 61,500 DN 900

CUCKOO 96,300 UP 300

COSMAX 93,500 DN 100

MANDO 77,400 DN 2,400

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 818,000 DN 28,000

INNOCEAN 65,600 DN 2,500

Doosan Bobcat 33,100 UP 500

H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,550 UP 800

Netmarble 125,000 DN 2,000

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S271000 DN5500

ORION 120,500 DN 2,000

HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,850 UP 100

BGF Retail 140,500 UP 5,000

SKCHEM 360,000 DN 3,000

HDC-OP 28,100 UP 1,100

WooriFinancialGroup 9,720 0

Big Hit 153,500 DN 1,000

(END)