KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
GS 40,050 UP 150
LIG Nex1 32,250 UP 250
Fila Holdings 47,500 UP 1,650
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 187,000 DN 6,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 39,150 UP 1,450
HANWHA LIFE 3,085 DN 135
AMOREPACIFIC 203,000 UP 7,000
FOOSUNG 11,950 UP 350
SK Innovation 284,500 DN 9,500
POONGSAN 29,750 DN 450
KBFinancialGroup 46,200 UP 300
Hansae 15,300 UP 150
LG HAUSYS 77,200 DN 1,700
Youngone Corp 33,350 UP 1,250
CSWIND 167,500 DN 4,000
GKL 16,200 UP 350
KOLON IND 42,350 UP 50
HanmiPharm 360,000 DN 9,500
BNK Financial Group 5,940 UP 220
emart 183,000 UP 9,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY387 50 UP150
KOLMAR KOREA 51,000 UP 700
HANJINKAL 68,100 UP 400
DoubleUGames 61,500 DN 900
CUCKOO 96,300 UP 300
COSMAX 93,500 DN 100
MANDO 77,400 DN 2,400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 818,000 DN 28,000
INNOCEAN 65,600 DN 2,500
Doosan Bobcat 33,100 UP 500
H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,550 UP 800
Netmarble 125,000 DN 2,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S271000 DN5500
ORION 120,500 DN 2,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,850 UP 100
BGF Retail 140,500 UP 5,000
SKCHEM 360,000 DN 3,000
HDC-OP 28,100 UP 1,100
WooriFinancialGroup 9,720 0
Big Hit 153,500 DN 1,000
(END)
-
1
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops physical album sales in U.S. in 2020: report
-
2
(LEAD) Death of adopted baby ignites reckoning over systematic failure to stop child abuse
-
3
BTS extends winning streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 13 weeks
-
4
BTS most streamed Korean artist, global group in 2020: Spotify
-
5
Exhibition sheds light on foreign researchers who studied Korean art
-
1
(LEAD) Death of adopted baby ignites reckoning over systematic failure to stop child abuse
-
2
Seoul gov't website sparks outrage for 'sexist' advice for pregnant women
-
3
BTS most streamed Korean artist, global group in 2020: Spotify
-
4
aespa's 'Black Mamba' becomes fastest K-pop debut song to hit 100 mln YouTube views
-
5
(3rd LD) 'Comfort women' win first legal victory against Tokyo in wartime sex slavery case
-
1
Demotion of N.K. leader's sister at party congress raises questions over her status
-
2
(2nd LD) Moon says all S. Koreans will be given free COVID-19 vaccines
-
3
(4th LD) New virus cases at over 1-month low on fewer tests, infection slowdown
-
4
(LEAD) Demotion of N.K. leader's sister at party congress raises questions over her status
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases in 500s on tougher curbs, alert high over potential upticks