Another broker indicted on fraud charges in Optimus fund scam case
SEOUL, Jan. 12 (Yonhap) -- The prosecution has indicted one more broker on charges of fraud in connection with the investigation into an investment fund scam case centered on Optimus Asset Management, judicial sources said Tuesday.
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office arrested and charged the 57-year-old former journalist, surnamed Son, with fraud and violation of the Attorney-at-Law Act on Dec. 30 in connection with the massive fund scam.
Son is accused of taking 630 million won (US$572,830) from current and former executives of Haeduk Powerway Co., a parts manufacturer for shipbuilding, from January to July in 2019. He reportedly insisted on handling legal complaints filed against them during the takeover process of the company.
In 2019, the manufacturer was acquired by Optimus, suspected of soliciting funds worth about 1.2 trillion won from thousands of people for investments in public institutions. Instead, Optimus was found to have funneled most of the money into risky assets, which resulted in huge losses.
Son's detention was temporarily suspended by a court order last Tuesday, as he tested positive for the new coronavirus. He has been transferred to a residential treatment center for patients with mild symptoms, according to sources.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops physical album sales in U.S. in 2020: report
-
2
BTS extends winning streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 13 weeks
-
3
BTS most streamed Korean artist, global group in 2020: Spotify
-
4
Exhibition sheds light on foreign researchers who studied Korean art
-
5
Public sharply divided over pardons for two ex-presidents in jail: poll
-
1
Seoul gov't website sparks outrage for 'sexist' advice for pregnant women
-
2
BTS most streamed Korean artist, global group in 2020: Spotify
-
3
aespa's 'Black Mamba' becomes fastest K-pop debut song to hit 100 mln YouTube views
-
4
(3rd LD) 'Comfort women' win first legal victory against Tokyo in wartime sex slavery case
-
5
(2nd LD) Navy officer found dead in Yellow Sea after going missing while on duty
-
1
Demotion of N.K. leader's sister at party congress raises questions over her status
-
2
(4th LD) New virus cases at over 1-month low on fewer tests, infection slowdown
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon says all S. Koreans will be given free COVID-19 vaccines
-
4
(LEAD) Demotion of N.K. leader's sister at party congress raises questions over her status
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases in 500s on tougher curbs, alert high over potential upticks