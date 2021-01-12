Kolon Industries to expand tire cord plant in Vietnam
SEOUL, Jan. 12 (Yonhap) -- Kolon Industries, a South Korean industrial materials company, said Tuesday it will expand its tire cord plant in Vietnam to increase exports of the product from the Southeast Asian country.
Kolon Industries will invest 68 billion won (US$62 million) in its wholly owned Kolon Industries Binh Duong Company Ltd. to help the Vietnamese subsidiary expand the plant by September next year, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Tire cords are used as reinforcing materials for tires, designed to keep tires in shape and to enhance durability.
Kolon Industries invested 140 billion won to build a 16,800 ton-a-year tire cord plant in Vietnam in 2018. The planned investment for the expansion will bring the plant's output capacity to 36,000 tons a year, a company spokesman said.
The company has three tire cord plants -- one each in South Korea, China and Vietnam -- with their overall output capacity reaching 103,200 tons, he said.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops physical album sales in U.S. in 2020: report
-
2
BTS extends winning streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 13 weeks
-
3
BTS most streamed Korean artist, global group in 2020: Spotify
-
4
Exhibition sheds light on foreign researchers who studied Korean art
-
5
Public sharply divided over pardons for two ex-presidents in jail: poll
-
1
Seoul gov't website sparks outrage for 'sexist' advice for pregnant women
-
2
BTS most streamed Korean artist, global group in 2020: Spotify
-
3
aespa's 'Black Mamba' becomes fastest K-pop debut song to hit 100 mln YouTube views
-
4
(3rd LD) 'Comfort women' win first legal victory against Tokyo in wartime sex slavery case
-
5
(2nd LD) Navy officer found dead in Yellow Sea after going missing while on duty
-
1
Demotion of N.K. leader's sister at party congress raises questions over her status
-
2
(4th LD) New virus cases at over 1-month low on fewer tests, infection slowdown
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon says all S. Koreans will be given free COVID-19 vaccines
-
4
(LEAD) Demotion of N.K. leader's sister at party congress raises questions over her status
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases in 500s on tougher curbs, alert high over potential upticks