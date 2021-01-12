S. Korean Bond Yields on Jan. 12, 2021
All News 16:30 January 12, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.702 0.700 +0.2
3-year TB 0.976 0.969 +0.7
10-year TB 1.718 1.692 +2.6
2-year MSB 0.882 0.878 +0.4
3-year CB (AA-) 2.161 2.161 0.0
91-day CD None None None
(END)
