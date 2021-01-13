N.K. leader's sister slams S. Korea over closely tracking military parade
SEOUL, Jan. 13 (Yonhap) -- The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un harshly criticized South Korea's military for closely tracking its military parade believed to have taken place in Pyongyang to celebrate a rare party congress.
On Monday, Seoul's military officials said signs were detected that the North carried out a military parade in central Pyongyang Sunday night in time for the eighth congress of the ruling Workers' Party, which has been under way since its opening last week.
"What is weird is that the joint chiefs of staff of South Korea made a senseless statement that they captured the north opening a military parade at midnight on Jan. 10 and they are in the middle of making precision tracking," Kim Yo-jong was quoted as saying in a statement released by the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Wednesday.
"They are the idiot and top the world's list in misbehavior as they are only keen on things provoking world laughter," she added.
Given how she was referred to in the statement, Kim appears to have been demoted to "vice department director" of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party from her previous position as first vice department director.
But the latest statement released under her name still indicates she remains powerful.
In an earlier session of the party congress, she was also not listed as a member nor as an alternate member of the party's politburo.
