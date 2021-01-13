Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Jan. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 13.
Korean-language dailies
-- In letter to PM, nurse calls for expanding medical staff amid heavy workload in fighting COVID-19 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Ruling party pushes for Korean version of U.S. Heroes Act to support pandemic-hit low-income bracket (Kookmin Daily)
-- Six months into implementation of tenant acts, shortage of 'jeonse' deals continues (Donga llbo)
-- S. Korean stock markets fluctuated by excitement, fears (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Ruling party, gov't seeking to ease construction rules in Seoul to expand housing supply (Segye Times)
-- Pro-govt prosecutors, ministry officials allegedly involved in imposing 'illegal' travel ban on ex-justice minister over sex scandal (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Under Moon gov't, asset bubble, income gap sharply grow (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Ruling party seeks measures to narrow economic divide caused by pandemic (Hankyoreh)
-- Larger companies seek to walk uncharted path in investing in new industries (Hankook Ilbo)
-- New sentencing guidelines subject biz owners to up to 10 1/2 yrs in prison for workplace deaths (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Institutional investors unload local stocks worth 5.7 tln won during retailers' buying drive (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- LG Rollable makes a splash at CES, sales could start later this year (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- N.K.'s congress nears end with signs of military parade (Korea Herald)
-- Moon struggling to find breakthrough in ties with Japan (Korea Times)
(END)
-
1
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops physical album sales in U.S. in 2020: report
-
2
BTS extends winning streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 13 weeks
-
3
BTS most streamed Korean artist, global group in 2020: Spotify
-
4
Exhibition sheds light on foreign researchers who studied Korean art
-
5
Public sharply divided over pardons for two ex-presidents in jail: poll
-
1
Seoul gov't website sparks outrage for 'sexist' advice for pregnant women
-
2
BTS extends winning streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 13 weeks
-
3
BTS most streamed Korean artist, global group in 2020: Spotify
-
4
aespa's 'Black Mamba' becomes fastest K-pop debut song to hit 100 mln YouTube views
-
5
(3rd LD) 'Comfort women' win first legal victory against Tokyo in wartime sex slavery case
-
1
Demotion of N.K. leader's sister at party congress raises questions over her status
-
2
S. Korea in talks to buy additional vaccines of different platform: PM
-
3
(3rd LD) New virus cases in 500s on tougher curbs, alert high over potential upticks
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases in 500s on tougher curbs, alert high over potential upticks
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea nears deal to buy Novavax COVID-19 vaccines