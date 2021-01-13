1978 -- South Korean actress Choi Eun-hee is abducted by North Korean agents in Hong Kong, two weeks before her husband, movie director Shin Sang-ok, is also taken to the North. Choi and Shin made movies that extolled the rule of former North Korean leader Kim Il-sung and his son Kim Jong-il while in North Korea before successfully escaping and seeking refuge at the U.S. Embassy in Vienna in March 1986.

