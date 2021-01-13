Biden must act quickly before N. Korea creates crisis: think tank
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Jan. 12 (Yonhap) -- The new U.S. administration of Joe Biden must act quickly to prevent North Korea from setting the stage by creating a crisis, a U.S. think tank said Tuesday.
The Korea Economic Institute of America (KEIA) also advised the incoming U.S. administration to see if U.S.-North Korea denuclearization talks could be picked up from where they were left off by the outgoing Donald Trump administration.
"The Biden Administration should act quickly on North Korea to prevent Pyongyang from setting the stage by creating a crisis, as it has in the past," it said.
Many experts here and in South Korea have noted the North will likely stage provocations unless spoken to or contacted by the Biden administration in the early stages of the new administration.
"One new approach might be for the United States and South Korea to make a joint, public offer to North Korea including both demands and concessions," the report said.
The report also urged the Biden administration to build on the progress made by Trump if possible.
"It would be useful to conduct a thorough post-mortem of what actually took place at the February 2019 Hanoi Summit and see whether any part of it might still be built upon," the KEIA said in a report that included 10 recommendations for the incoming U.S. president, set to be inaugurated next Wednesday.
Trump held three meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, but their talks have stalled since their 2019 summit in the Vietnamese capital ended without a deal.
The first Trump-Kim summit was held in Singapore in June 2018.
The report also included a recommendation for Seoul to consider making a "coordinated response" to China's economic pressure and playing a role in shaping its future behavior with other countries in the region.
"South Korea and the United States should discuss the issue of Chinese economic pressure with countries of the region to consider whether a coordinated response would be appropriate," it said.
"South Korea should consider its role in the evolving coordination among like-minded countries, including the United States, in shaping China's international behavior."
Tuesday's report is based on six discussion sessions held between December 2019 and November 2020, involving more than three dozen U.S. scholars and commentators, according to the KEIA.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops physical album sales in U.S. in 2020: report
-
2
BTS extends winning streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 13 weeks
-
3
BTS most streamed Korean artist, global group in 2020: Spotify
-
4
Exhibition sheds light on foreign researchers who studied Korean art
-
5
Public sharply divided over pardons for two ex-presidents in jail: poll
-
1
Seoul gov't website sparks outrage for 'sexist' advice for pregnant women
-
2
BTS extends winning streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 13 weeks
-
3
BTS most streamed Korean artist, global group in 2020: Spotify
-
4
aespa's 'Black Mamba' becomes fastest K-pop debut song to hit 100 mln YouTube views
-
5
(3rd LD) 'Comfort women' win first legal victory against Tokyo in wartime sex slavery case
-
1
Demotion of N.K. leader's sister at party congress raises questions over her status
-
2
S. Korea in talks to buy additional vaccines of different platform: PM
-
3
(3rd LD) New virus cases in 500s on tougher curbs, alert high over potential upticks
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea nears deal to buy Novavax COVID-19 vaccines
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korea invites guests to celebrations of party congress, possibly including military parade