Dec. job loss largest in over 2 decades amid pandemic
SEOUL, Jan. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported the largest job loss in December since 1999 as the new coronavirus outbreak pummeled the job market, data showed Wednesday.
The number of employed people reached 26.5 million last month, 628,000 fewer than a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
It marked the sharpest on-year fall since February 1999, when the country lost 658,000 jobs in the wake of the unprecedented financial crisis that hit the country in late 1997.
The country has reported job losses every month since March, when the nation lost about 195,000 jobs, the first on-year job loss since 2009, due to the fallout of the pandemic.
The country's jobless rate rose 0.7 percentage point on-year to 4.1 percent in December, the data showed.
For the whole of 2020, the number of employed people came to 26.9 million, 218,000 fewer than the previous year.
