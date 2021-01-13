Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:03 January 13, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 09/-4 Sunny 0

Incheon 07/00 Sunny 0

Suwon 09/-5 Sunny 10

Cheongju 09/-3 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 10/-2 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 07/-8 Sunny 30

Gangneung 11/00 Sunny 0

Jeonju 11/-2 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 12/-2 Cloudy 20

Jeju 13/05 Sunny 0

Daegu 11/-3 Sunny 10

Busan 12/02 Sunny 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!