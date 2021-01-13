(LEAD) State health insurer to seek indemnity from church over virus fiasco
(ATTN: UPDATES with more info in paras 7-8)
SEOUL, Jan. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea' state health insurer said Wednesday that it plans to seek reimbursement from an evangelical church that has emerged as a new hotbed of coronavirus infections for allegedly hindering infection prevention efforts.
The National Health Insurance Service (NHIS) said it would seek reimbursement for treatment costs of COVID-19 patients linked to BTJ Center for All Nations in Sangju, 270 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
The government currently covers almost all medical expenses, including hospital stays, for COVID-19 treatment.
The church allegedly caused mass infections by hindering health authorities' infection prevention efforts, the NHIS said. The church violated a related law that bans gatherings and refused to cooperate with an epidemiological investigation.
Health authorities said they have been struggling to track down the possible infection links among the visitors as most of them have been out of contact or refused to get tested for the novel coronavirus.
A total of 576 COVID-19 cases across the nation have been linked to BTJ Center for All Nations.
Health authorities said a total of 3,013 people are estimated to have been exposed to the church-traced potential infections, and nearly 70 percent of them have not been tested yet.
Out of 2,996 people who visited the center between Nov. 27 and Dec. 27, 17 people have been confirmed to be infected through the epidemiological investigation.
The NHIS said the average treatment cost of COVID-19 patients came to 5.35 million won (US$4,886) last year, with some 2.6 billion won estimated to be paid by the agency.
The number of new coronavirus cases remained in the 500 range for the second day in a row Wednesday, indicating that the third wave of the pandemic is possibly heading for a marked slowdown after a peak on the back of monthlong tougher virus curbs.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops physical album sales in U.S. in 2020: report
-
2
BTS extends winning streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 13 weeks
-
3
BTS most streamed Korean artist, global group in 2020: Spotify
-
4
Exhibition sheds light on foreign researchers who studied Korean art
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korean delegation departs for Iran to negotiate release of seized oil tanker
-
1
Seoul gov't website sparks outrage for 'sexist' advice for pregnant women
-
2
BTS extends winning streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 13 weeks
-
3
BTS most streamed Korean artist, global group in 2020: Spotify
-
4
aespa's 'Black Mamba' becomes fastest K-pop debut song to hit 100 mln YouTube views
-
5
(3rd LD) 'Comfort women' win first legal victory against Tokyo in wartime sex slavery case
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea nears deal to buy Novavax COVID-19 vaccines
-
2
(LEAD) New virus cases in 500s for 2nd day; worst wave of pandemic slowing
-
3
(3rd LD) New virus cases in 500s on tougher curbs, alert high over potential upticks
-
4
(LEAD) N.K. leader's sister slams S. Korea over closely tracking military parade
-
5
S. Korea nears deal to buy Novavax COVID-19 vaccines