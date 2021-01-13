Public sector to hire over 45 pct of new employees in H1: finance minister
SEOUL, Jan. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's public institutions plan to hire more than 45 percent of their new employees in the first half as the country seeks to prop up the job market hit hard by the pandemic, the finance minister said Wednesday.
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki also said the country will additionally draw up measures to boost the employment of young adults and female workers in the first quarter.
"The country will hire more than 45 percent of new employees at public institutions in the first half and swiftly begin the process to hire around 22,000 interns this month," Hong said at a government meeting on the economy.
The government also plans to hire 830,000 people in job posts that are created with fiscal spending in the first quarter, and 28,000 people in the social and welfare service sectors.
South Korea's job market remained bleak due to the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the country reporting the largest job losses in almost 22 years in December last year.
For the whole year of 2020, the country shed the largest number of jobs since 1998, when it was in the midst of the 1997-98 Asian financial crisis.
The pandemic, in particular, dealt a crushing blow to jobs in the face-to-face service segments, including accommodation and food services, and for temporary workers and young adults.
"In light of the pandemic's lingering impact on the job market and the base effect, the labor market is expected to remain sluggish until February," Hong said.
