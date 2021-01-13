Seoul stocks trade nearly flat amid concerns of overheating
SEOUL, Jan. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded almost flat late Wednesday morning as investors remained cautious of an overheated index after stellar gains in recent weeks.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 2.4 points, or 0.08 percent, to 3,128.35 as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks got off to a firm start as investors picked up large cap stocks that suffered losses during the key index's previous two-day slump.
The KOSPI, however, switched between negative and positive terrain later in the morning on institutional and foreign selling as concerns of an overheated index remained.
The main index has been on a bullish run since November last year, refreshing record highs until last week.
Most large caps in Seoul traded lower.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 1.1 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix added 0.39 percent.
Pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics declined 1.47 percent, and Celltrion edged down 0.13 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor skid 2.49 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem jumped 2.08 percent, while rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI fell 0.67 percent.
Internet portal Naver gained 2.8 percent, while rival Kakao fell 0.87 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,095.2 won against the U.S. dollar, up 4.7 won from the previous session's close.
