'Boy With Luv' becomes 2nd BTS music video to hit 1.1 bln views
SEOUL, Jan. 13 (Yonhap) -- "Boy With Luv (Feat. Halsey)" has become global megastar BTS' second music video to earn 1.1 billion views on YouTube, the band's agency said Wednesday.
The music video, released in April 2019 as the lead track for album "Map of the Soul: Persona," reached the milestone at around 1:17 p.m., according to Big Hit Entertainment.
The upbeat track featuring American singer-songwriter Halsey debuted at No. 8 on Billboard's main singles chart and stayed there for eight consecutive weeks.
The seven-piece band's most-watched music video on YouTube is "DNA" released in September 2017. Including "DNA" and "Boy With Luv (Feat. Halsey)," BTS now owns 28 music videos that have been watched more than 100 million times.
Separate year-end data by streaming giant Spotify earlier showed that BTS was the most streamed Korean artist and global group in 2020.
