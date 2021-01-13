(LEAD) More than 900 inmates to be paroled as measure to curb COVID-19 spread: ministry
(ATTN: UPDATES with parole in paras 1-5; REWRITES throughout)
SEOUL, Jan. 13 (Yonhap) -- More than 900 prisoners in South Korea will be released on parole this week as part of the government's precautionary measures against COVID-19 spread, the justice ministry announced Wednesday.
The ministry cited the need to ease overcrowding at correctional facilities for a "stable and swift" response to the virus infections.
"The early parole (measure) will be taken tomorrow," it said.
The ministry has lowered the bar for parole, especially for inmates who are vulnerable to the virus, including elderly ones and inmates with underlying diseases, as well as exemplary prisoners.
But inmates serving life sentences and sex offenders will be excluded, it added.
The move came as the government has been struggling to contain the spread of the coronavirus at correctional facilities nationwide.
A mass outbreak in a Seoul detention center, in particular, has led to more than 1,200 infections since late November. It became the second-largest infection cluster in the country following a minor religious group responsible for an early surge of COVID-19 in March.
Some cases have been also reported from inmates who have been relocated to other regions from the Seoul center.
To ease overcrowding and reduce infection risk, the government will extend the mandatory quarantine period for incoming inmates to three weeks from the current two weeks in all detention facilities.
The new inmates will receive a rapid antigen test before undergoing quarantine and then a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test before being released from quarantine. Prison staff members as well as inmates are required to wear face masks and take PCR testing every week.
When coronavirus cases break out at correctional institutions, rapid response teams will be installed there and detect potential patients quickly through analyses of surveillance camera footage and epidemiological surveys.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops physical album sales in U.S. in 2020: report
-
2
BTS most streamed Korean artist, global group in 2020: Spotify
-
3
Exhibition sheds light on foreign researchers who studied Korean art
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korean delegation departs for Iran to negotiate release of seized oil tanker
-
5
(URGENT) N.K. leader reviews ties with S. Korea, vows to seek 'all-out' expansion of external relations: state media
-
1
Seoul gov't website sparks outrage for 'sexist' advice for pregnant women
-
2
BTS most streamed Korean artist, global group in 2020: Spotify
-
3
aespa's 'Black Mamba' becomes fastest K-pop debut song to hit 100 mln YouTube views
-
4
(LEAD) Seoul logs lowest temperature in 35 yrs as cold spell grips nation
-
5
(3rd LD) 'Comfort women' win first legal victory against Tokyo in wartime sex slavery case
-
1
(LEAD) N.K. leader's sister slams S. Korea over closely tracking military parade
-
2
(LEAD) New virus cases in 500s for 2nd day; worst wave of pandemic slowing
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea nears deal to buy Novavax COVID-19 vaccines
-
4
(3rd LD) New virus cases in 500s on tougher curbs, alert high over potential upticks
-
5
S. Korea nears deal to buy Novavax COVID-19 vaccines