KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Jan. 13 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
ORION Holdings 13,200 UP 150
KCC 199,500 DN 2,500
SKBP 153,000 DN 1,500
AmoreG 60,600 UP 2,400
HyundaiMtr 259,000 DN 2,000
BukwangPharm 25,250 UP 100
ILJIN MATERIALS 59,000 UP 200
NEXENTIRE 6,110 UP 70
CHONGKUNDANG 202,500 DN 500
HyundaiEng&Const 44,450 DN 1,150
CUCKOO HOMESYS 37,600 UP 250
KiaMtr 72,200 UP 2,000
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14650 UP150
SK hynix 133,000 UP 4,000
SamsungF&MIns 188,000 UP 3,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 35,400 DN 1,150
Kogas 32,550 DN 150
Hanwha 30,350 UP 900
Youngpoong 542,000 UP 8,000
CJ 103,500 UP 5,200
DB HiTek 59,500 DN 2,400
JWPHARMA 35,250 UP 2,150
LGInt 26,350 UP 450
DongkukStlMill 9,060 UP 130
Hyundai M&F INS 22,600 UP 250
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 77,000 UP 700
ShinhanGroup 34,200 UP 1,100
HITEJINRO 35,500 UP 300
Yuhan 74,700 UP 2,100
CJ LOGISTICS 170,500 DN 1,500
DOOSAN 50,200 0
DaelimInd 83,000 0
Daesang 28,450 UP 1,200
SKNetworks 4,995 UP 30
SamsungElecMech 203,500 UP 10,500
Big Hit 168,500 UP 15,000
HANWHA LIFE 3,235 UP 150
HANWHA SYSTEMS 19,000 UP 1,150
F&F 101,000 UP 14,200
LG Corp. 103,500 UP 1,500
