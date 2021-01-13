KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Daewoong 58,300 DN 4,600
POSCO CHEMICAL 125,500 DN 2,000
SsangyongCement 6,660 UP 60
BoryungPharm 22,950 DN 700
L&L 10,550 UP 400
LOTTE Fine Chem 56,600 UP 200
HYUNDAI STEEL 44,400 0
Shinsegae 254,000 DN 1,000
Nongshim 297,000 UP 3,500
TaekwangInd 841,000 UP 14,000
KAL 30,450 UP 1,000
YUNGJIN PHARM 7,440 DN 20
SGBC 79,600 DN 1,900
SamyangFood 100,000 UP 900
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 15,150 UP 50
CJ CheilJedang 432,000 UP 15,000
Binggrae 57,100 0
LOTTE 36,500 DN 200
GCH Corp 43,350 DN 900
LotteChilsung 121,000 UP 3,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,030 DN 50
POSCO 283,500 UP 6,500
SPC SAMLIP 75,300 UP 800
SAMSUNG SDS 206,000 0
KOREA AEROSPACE 27,500 UP 400
KUMHOTIRE 3,770 UP 30
DB INSURANCE 43,250 UP 550
SamsungElec 89,700 DN 900
NHIS 12,100 UP 150
SK Discovery 62,200 DN 300
Hyosung 76,000 UP 100
LS 72,500 UP 500
GC Corp 386,500 DN 11,000
GS E&C 42,800 UP 50
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 30,300 UP 100
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 754,000 UP 9,000
GS Retail 37,000 UP 850
Ottogi 581,000 UP 9,000
IlyangPharm 58,900 DN 100
NamsunAlum 4,395 DN 25
(MORE)
-
1
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops physical album sales in U.S. in 2020: report
-
2
BTS most streamed Korean artist, global group in 2020: Spotify
-
3
Exhibition sheds light on foreign researchers who studied Korean art
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korean delegation departs for Iran to negotiate release of seized oil tanker
-
5
(URGENT) N.K. leader reviews ties with S. Korea, vows to seek 'all-out' expansion of external relations: state media
-
1
Seoul gov't website sparks outrage for 'sexist' advice for pregnant women
-
2
BTS most streamed Korean artist, global group in 2020: Spotify
-
3
aespa's 'Black Mamba' becomes fastest K-pop debut song to hit 100 mln YouTube views
-
4
(3rd LD) 'Comfort women' win first legal victory against Tokyo in wartime sex slavery case
-
5
(2nd LD) Navy officer found dead in Yellow Sea after going missing while on duty
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases in 500s for 2nd day; worst wave of pandemic slowing
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea nears deal to buy Novavax COVID-19 vaccines
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. leader's sister slams S. Korea over closely tracking military parade
-
4
(3rd LD) New virus cases in 500s on tougher curbs, alert high over potential upticks
-
5
S. Korea nears deal to buy Novavax COVID-19 vaccines