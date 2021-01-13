Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All News 15:40 January 13, 2021

MERITZ SECU 3,815 UP 5
HtlShilla 84,600 DN 400
Hanmi Science 81,000 UP 2,700
Hanssem 104,000 UP 1,500
TAEYOUNG E&C 12,900 UP 300
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 10,050 DN 50
SKC 99,300 DN 1,200
KPIC 277,500 DN 4,500
KSOE 116,000 0
OCI 108,000 UP 5,000
LS ELECTRIC 68,700 UP 400
KorZinc 423,000 UP 4,500
SamsungHvyInd 7,030 UP 30
SYC 62,300 DN 300
ZINUS 105,500 UP 3,500
HyundaiMipoDock 51,800 DN 200
IS DONGSEO 53,900 UP 200
S-Oil 78,300 UP 3,200
LG Innotek 189,000 UP 2,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 309,000 DN 4,000
HMM 15,050 UP 200
HYUNDAI WIA 82,600 UP 800
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 55,000 UP 1,300
KumhoPetrochem 162,500 UP 2,000
Mobis 339,500 UP 7,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 33,050 DN 500
HDC HOLDINGS 10,950 UP 100
S-1 88,200 UP 800
SKTelecom 255,000 UP 1,500
S&T MOTIV 53,900 DN 900
HyundaiElev 43,300 DN 100
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 24,850 UP 450
Hanon Systems 17,700 UP 100
SK 296,500 UP 15,000
ShinpoongPharm 117,000 DN 1,500
Handsome 32,500 UP 1,750
Asiana Airlines 4,210 0
COWAY 73,200 UP 1,100
LOTTE SHOPPING 120,500 UP 1,000
Hanchem 187,000 DN 2,000
(MORE)

