MERITZ SECU 3,815 UP 5

HtlShilla 84,600 DN 400

Hanmi Science 81,000 UP 2,700

Hanssem 104,000 UP 1,500

TAEYOUNG E&C 12,900 UP 300

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 10,050 DN 50

SKC 99,300 DN 1,200

KPIC 277,500 DN 4,500

KSOE 116,000 0

OCI 108,000 UP 5,000

LS ELECTRIC 68,700 UP 400

KorZinc 423,000 UP 4,500

SamsungHvyInd 7,030 UP 30

SYC 62,300 DN 300

ZINUS 105,500 UP 3,500

HyundaiMipoDock 51,800 DN 200

IS DONGSEO 53,900 UP 200

S-Oil 78,300 UP 3,200

LG Innotek 189,000 UP 2,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 309,000 DN 4,000

HMM 15,050 UP 200

HYUNDAI WIA 82,600 UP 800

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 55,000 UP 1,300

KumhoPetrochem 162,500 UP 2,000

Mobis 339,500 UP 7,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 33,050 DN 500

HDC HOLDINGS 10,950 UP 100

S-1 88,200 UP 800

SKTelecom 255,000 UP 1,500

S&T MOTIV 53,900 DN 900

HyundaiElev 43,300 DN 100

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 24,850 UP 450

Hanon Systems 17,700 UP 100

SK 296,500 UP 15,000

ShinpoongPharm 117,000 DN 1,500

Handsome 32,500 UP 1,750

Asiana Airlines 4,210 0

COWAY 73,200 UP 1,100

LOTTE SHOPPING 120,500 UP 1,000

Hanchem 187,000 DN 2,000

(MORE)