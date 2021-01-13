DWS 38,500 DN 450

KEPCO 25,750 DN 450

SamsungSecu 43,650 DN 300

KG DONGBU STL 11,750 UP 200

DONGSUH 33,100 DN 300

SamsungEng 14,100 UP 50

SAMSUNG C&T 146,000 UP 500

PanOcean 4,920 UP 60

SAMSUNG CARD 32,550 UP 350

CheilWorldwide 21,350 UP 750

KT 24,100 UP 150

KIWOOM 153,000 DN 2,500

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL176000 UP8000

LOTTE TOUR 14,950 DN 100

LG Uplus 12,400 DN 150

SAMSUNG LIFE 83,600 UP 1,000

IBK 8,880 UP 200

KT&G 82,000 UP 100

DHICO 13,300 UP 50

Doosanfc 54,700 0

LG Display 20,450 UP 450

Kangwonland 24,900 0

NAVER 314,000 UP 10,000

Kakao 454,500 DN 3,000

NCsoft 940,000 DN 7,000

LGCHEM 1,000,000 UP 38,000

DWEC 5,710 DN 60

KEPCO E&C 17,250 DN 150

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 81,000 UP 300

DSME 28,450 UP 50

KEPCO KPS 28,400 UP 150

DSINFRA 8,490 UP 390

HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,650 DN 450

LGH&H 1,598,000 UP 38,000

LGELECTRONICS 140,000 UP 1,500

Celltrion 381,500 DN 2,500

DongwonF&B 185,000 UP 1,000

Huchems 24,600 DN 200

DAEWOONG PHARM 167,500 DN 6,500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 80,500 UP 100

(MORE)