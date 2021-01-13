KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
DWS 38,500 DN 450
KEPCO 25,750 DN 450
SamsungSecu 43,650 DN 300
KG DONGBU STL 11,750 UP 200
DONGSUH 33,100 DN 300
SamsungEng 14,100 UP 50
SAMSUNG C&T 146,000 UP 500
PanOcean 4,920 UP 60
SAMSUNG CARD 32,550 UP 350
CheilWorldwide 21,350 UP 750
KT 24,100 UP 150
KIWOOM 153,000 DN 2,500
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL176000 UP8000
LOTTE TOUR 14,950 DN 100
LG Uplus 12,400 DN 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 83,600 UP 1,000
IBK 8,880 UP 200
KT&G 82,000 UP 100
DHICO 13,300 UP 50
Doosanfc 54,700 0
LG Display 20,450 UP 450
Kangwonland 24,900 0
NAVER 314,000 UP 10,000
Kakao 454,500 DN 3,000
NCsoft 940,000 DN 7,000
LGCHEM 1,000,000 UP 38,000
DWEC 5,710 DN 60
KEPCO E&C 17,250 DN 150
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 81,000 UP 300
DSME 28,450 UP 50
KEPCO KPS 28,400 UP 150
DSINFRA 8,490 UP 390
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,650 DN 450
LGH&H 1,598,000 UP 38,000
LGELECTRONICS 140,000 UP 1,500
Celltrion 381,500 DN 2,500
DongwonF&B 185,000 UP 1,000
Huchems 24,600 DN 200
DAEWOONG PHARM 167,500 DN 6,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 80,500 UP 100
