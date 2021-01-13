KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 86,400 UP 900
LOTTE Himart 37,000 UP 1,900
GS 40,050 0
CJ CGV 28,350 UP 200
LIG Nex1 32,450 UP 200
Fila Holdings 47,700 UP 200
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 190,000 UP 3,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 40,200 UP 1,050
AMOREPACIFIC 211,500 UP 8,500
FOOSUNG 12,050 UP 100
SK Innovation 281,000 DN 3,500
POONGSAN 30,050 UP 300
KBFinancialGroup 47,300 UP 1,100
Hansae 15,900 UP 600
LG HAUSYS 77,600 UP 400
Youngone Corp 33,850 UP 500
CSWIND 169,000 UP 1,500
GKL 16,300 UP 100
KOLON IND 43,600 UP 1,250
HanmiPharm 367,000 UP 7,000
BNK Financial Group 6,030 UP 90
emart 179,500 DN 3,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY400 00 UP1250
KOLMAR KOREA 51,900 UP 900
HANJINKAL 67,600 DN 500
DoubleUGames 62,000 UP 500
CUCKOO 95,400 DN 900
COSMAX 96,100 UP 2,600
MANDO 76,900 DN 500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 830,000 UP 12,000
INNOCEAN 65,000 DN 600
Doosan Bobcat 33,200 UP 100
H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,750 UP 200
Netmarble 127,000 UP 2,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S272500 UP1500
ORION 122,000 UP 1,500
BGF Retail 147,500 UP 7,000
SKCHEM 361,000 UP 1,000
HDC-OP 28,050 DN 50
WooriFinancialGroup 10,050 UP 330
(END)
-
1
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops physical album sales in U.S. in 2020: report
-
2
BTS most streamed Korean artist, global group in 2020: Spotify
-
3
Exhibition sheds light on foreign researchers who studied Korean art
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korean delegation departs for Iran to negotiate release of seized oil tanker
-
5
(URGENT) N.K. leader reviews ties with S. Korea, vows to seek 'all-out' expansion of external relations: state media
-
1
Seoul gov't website sparks outrage for 'sexist' advice for pregnant women
-
2
BTS most streamed Korean artist, global group in 2020: Spotify
-
3
aespa's 'Black Mamba' becomes fastest K-pop debut song to hit 100 mln YouTube views
-
4
(3rd LD) 'Comfort women' win first legal victory against Tokyo in wartime sex slavery case
-
5
(2nd LD) Navy officer found dead in Yellow Sea after going missing while on duty
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases in 500s for 2nd day; worst wave of pandemic slowing
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea nears deal to buy Novavax COVID-19 vaccines
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. leader's sister slams S. Korea over closely tracking military parade
-
4
(3rd LD) New virus cases in 500s on tougher curbs, alert high over potential upticks
-
5
S. Korea nears deal to buy Novavax COVID-19 vaccines