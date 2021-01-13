KIH 86,400 UP 900

LOTTE Himart 37,000 UP 1,900

GS 40,050 0

CJ CGV 28,350 UP 200

LIG Nex1 32,450 UP 200

Fila Holdings 47,700 UP 200

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 190,000 UP 3,000

HANAFINANCIALGR 40,200 UP 1,050

AMOREPACIFIC 211,500 UP 8,500

FOOSUNG 12,050 UP 100

SK Innovation 281,000 DN 3,500

POONGSAN 30,050 UP 300

KBFinancialGroup 47,300 UP 1,100

Hansae 15,900 UP 600

LG HAUSYS 77,600 UP 400

Youngone Corp 33,850 UP 500

CSWIND 169,000 UP 1,500

GKL 16,300 UP 100

KOLON IND 43,600 UP 1,250

HanmiPharm 367,000 UP 7,000

BNK Financial Group 6,030 UP 90

emart 179,500 DN 3,500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY400 00 UP1250

KOLMAR KOREA 51,900 UP 900

HANJINKAL 67,600 DN 500

DoubleUGames 62,000 UP 500

CUCKOO 95,400 DN 900

COSMAX 96,100 UP 2,600

MANDO 76,900 DN 500

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 830,000 UP 12,000

INNOCEAN 65,000 DN 600

Doosan Bobcat 33,200 UP 100

H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,750 UP 200

Netmarble 127,000 UP 2,000

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S272500 UP1500

ORION 122,000 UP 1,500

BGF Retail 147,500 UP 7,000

SKCHEM 361,000 UP 1,000

HDC-OP 28,050 DN 50

WooriFinancialGroup 10,050 UP 330

