S. Korea's export prices down for 5th straight month in December
SEOUL, Jan. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's export prices fell for the fifth consecutive month in December last year as the local currency continued to strengthen against the U.S. dollar, central bank data showed Thursday.
The country's export price index, in terms of the local currency, declined 0.1 percent in December from the previous month, according to the preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The reading marked the fifth consecutive month of on-month decline after the index rose for the third month in a row in July.
From a year earlier, the index sank 5.4 percent, marking the 19th straight month of on-year decline.
For all of 2020, the nation's export prices slipped 5.3 percent, the BOK said.
The Korean currency rose 1.9 percent against the U.S. dollar on-month in November.
South Korea's import prices gained 1.8 percent on-month in December last year, due mainly to rising oil prices, the BOK said.
Import prices tumbled 8.7 percent on-year in 2020, the BOK said.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops physical album sales in U.S. in 2020: report
-
2
BTS most streamed Korean artist, global group in 2020: Spotify
-
3
Exhibition sheds light on foreign researchers who studied Korean art
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korean delegation departs for Iran to negotiate release of seized oil tanker
-
5
(URGENT) N.K. leader reviews ties with S. Korea, vows to seek 'all-out' expansion of external relations: state media
-
1
Seoul gov't website sparks outrage for 'sexist' advice for pregnant women
-
2
BTS most streamed Korean artist, global group in 2020: Spotify
-
3
aespa's 'Black Mamba' becomes fastest K-pop debut song to hit 100 mln YouTube views
-
4
(LEAD) Seoul logs lowest temperature in 35 yrs as cold spell grips nation
-
5
(3rd LD) 'Comfort women' win first legal victory against Tokyo in wartime sex slavery case
-
1
Unidentified cash worth 8.1 bln won discovered at casino during money theft probe
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. leader's sister slams S. Korea over closely tracking military parade
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases in 500s for 2nd day; worst wave of pandemic slowing
-
4
Celltrion says its COVID-19 treatment cuts recovery time, chance of severe cases
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases in 500s for 2nd day; worst wave of pandemic slowing