Ruling party, gov't discussing compensation for COVID-19 biz restrictions
SEOUL, Jan. 13 (Yonhap) -- The ruling Democratic Party (DP) and the government are discussing potential measures to financially compensate businesses ordered to suspend or cut down operations as part of COVID-19 social distancing, a senior party official said Wednesday.
The discussion between the DP and financial authorities comes as the operations of cafes, sport facilities, karaoke rooms and other businesses remain closed or restricted nationwide in the latest wave of mass coronavirus infections here.
As the state-imposed business restrictions prolong, some cafe and gym owners have filed or plan to file lawsuits against the government, seeking financial compensation.
"Having received a related proposal from the Korea Federation of Micro Enterprise yesterday, the party is actively reviewing (measures) in favor of the proposal," Rep. Hong Ik-pyo, the DP's policy committee chief, told reporters.
"For a long time, the DP has been discussing with financial authorities the option of financially assisting businesses restricted or prohibited (under social distancing requirements)," the lawmaker noted.
The size or the methodology of the potential compensation will be announced once the review is complete, he added.
