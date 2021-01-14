(3rd LD) Top court upholds 20-year prison term for ex-President Park

Given the time that she already served, the 68-year-old will be released in 2039, unless she is granted a special presidential pardon or commutation. It is, however, considered a high-stakes political gamble that could trigger strong backlash, as seen when ruling Democratic Party (DP) Chairman Lee Nak-yon was recently in hot water for his suggestion to pardon Park, along with another imprisoned former president, Lee Myung-bak.