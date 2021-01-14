Most Koreans adopt wait-and-see attitude toward coronavirus vaccination: poll
SEOUL, Jan. 14 (Yonhap) -- Nearly two-thirds of South Koreans think they will wait to see how the coronavirus vaccine is working for other people before getting the jab, a poll showed Thursday.
A survey of 1,094 adult Koreans across the nation, taken by Seoul National University, showed 67.7 percent of respondents taking a wait-and-see attitude toward COVID-19 vaccination.
Only 28.6 percent of them replied that they want to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
The findings also showed 42 percent of the surveyed predicting coronavirus vaccines to be commercialized in the middle of the year.
An additional 35.4 percent picked the end of this year as the commercialization point, with 11.2 percent saying those vaccines will be commercialized next year or thereafter.
Slightly over 32 percent of those polled said they don't trust coronavirus vaccines.
About 80 percent also replied that they will surely or probably take COVID-19 vaccines in the future, with a mere 1.8 percent saying they will never get the jab.
The poll comes as the government is seeking to get more than 60 percent of the country's 51-million population inoculated before fall.
(END)
-
-
